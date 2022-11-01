Standard Bank holds 366th board meeting 

Standard Bank Ltd held its 366th board meeting on 31 October through a digital platform.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

It was attended by Vice Chairman Ferdous Ali Khan, Directors Messrs Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Manjur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Al-haj Mohammed Yousuf Chowhdury, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Messrs Najmul Huq Chaudhury & Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO & CAMLCO Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Head of Business Development and SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Mohon Miah and acting company secretary Md Ali Reza also attended the meeting.