Special loan facility for rawhide businesses extended

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 08:49 pm

The Bangladesh Bank has extended the tenure of the special loan facility given to businesses to buy rawhide of sacrificial animals.

In a circular on Thursday, the central bank said rawhide businessmen can take the loans until October 31.

It also said the businessmen may reschedule their previous year's loans for three years with a down payment of 3%.

The central bank in its previous circular said due to various problems in the leather industry including the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, some loans given in 2020 for the purchase of sacrificial animal rawhide have been reported unpaid.

Even so, the central bank has provided the loans necessary for the purchase of sacrificial animal skins in 2021, it added.

The loans can be rescheduled subject to having stock or supporting collateral in other businesses.

