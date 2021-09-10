Southeast Bank launches 5 Agent Banking outlets

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 01:44 pm

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated launches the formal operation of 4 Islamic and 1 Conventional Agent Banking outlet as the Chief Guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 5 Agent outlets were also present. 

Southeast Bank launches 5 Agent Banking outlets

Southeast Bank Limited launches five Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country especially in the rural and semi-urban areas. Southeast Bank formally launches four Tijarah-Islamic Agent Banking outlets at Moddam Dhalia, Balua Chowmuhani, Feni Sadar, Feni; Kamalla Bazar, Kamalla, Muradnagar, Cumilla; Bakhrabad Bazar, 17 No. Jahapur Union, Muradnagar, Cumilla; Sarbik Unnayan Samiti, Motigonj Bhaban, Motiganj Bazar, Motiganj, Sonagazi, Feni and one Conventional Agent Banking Outlet at Cha Bagan Road, Malumghat Bazar, Chakaria, Cox's Bazar. Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country, states a press release.

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated launches the formal operation of 4 Islamic and 1 Conventional Agent Banking outlet as the Chief Guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 5 Agent outlets were also present. 

All kinds of modern and technology-backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom". Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw;  Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet. 

 

