Southeast Bank holds board meeting

Southeast Bank has conducted its 635th board meeting through a virtual platform on Thursday.

The bank's Chairman Alamgir Kabir, its Directors MA Kashem and Azim Uddin Ahmed, Independent Director Dr Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, and Advisor Zakir Ahmed Khan participated in a discussion during the meeting, said a media statement.

During the meeting, the members of the board discussed the bank's various successful business initiatives and achievements.

They also discussed the bank's future planning. They also unitedly expressed their commitment towards making a successful journey in future to take the bank to a new height.

Among others, Vice Chairperson Duluma Ahmed; Directors MA Kashem, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Akikur Rahman, Raiyan Kabir, M Moniruz Zaman Khan; Independent Directors Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed and Mohammad Delwar Husain, and Managing Director M Kamal Hossain, joined the virtual meeting.