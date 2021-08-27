Southeast Bank holds board meeting

Banking

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:48 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank holds board meeting

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:48 pm
Southeast Bank holds board meeting

Southeast Bank has conducted its 635th board meeting through a virtual platform on Thursday.

The bank's Chairman Alamgir Kabir, its Directors MA Kashem and Azim Uddin Ahmed, Independent Director Dr Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, and Advisor Zakir Ahmed Khan participated in a discussion during the meeting, said a media statement.

During the meeting, the members of the board discussed the bank's various successful business initiatives and achievements.

They also discussed the bank's future planning. They also unitedly expressed their commitment towards making a successful journey in future to take the bank to a new height.

Among others, Vice Chairperson Duluma Ahmed; Directors MA Kashem, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Akikur Rahman, Raiyan Kabir, M Moniruz Zaman Khan; Independent Directors Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed and Mohammad Delwar Husain, and Managing Director M Kamal Hossain, joined the virtual meeting.

Economy

Southeast Bank / Southeast Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

1d | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

1d | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

1d | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs