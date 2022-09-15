Sonali Bank signs agreement with ICB Capital Management

Photo: Courtesy

Sonali Bank Limited signed an agreement with ICB Capital Management Limited, a subsidiary organisation of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh to pay the customer and investors fees and charges through the Sonali Payment Gateway.

After the signing ceremony, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Managing Director Md Abul Hossain exchange the documents between the two financial Institutions, said a press release.

In the signing occasion, Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and ICB Capital Management Limited Chief Executive Officer Asit Kumar Chakravorty singed in the agreement on behalf of the respective organization on 14th September, Wednesday at Bank's Head Office Conference Room.

Among others, Bank's Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Bank General Managers, ICB Capital Management Limited Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mehmud Hassan Murad and Dipak Kumar Dutta, Executive Officer Mohammad Shamim Parves were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, the customers and investors of ICB will pay share purchase bills and fees using the Sonali Payment Gateway from staying at their homes.