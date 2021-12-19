Sonali Bank celebrates 50 years of victory

Sonali Bank Limited has celebrated 50 years of the country's victory in the liberation war.

The bank organised a painting competition for children at the bank's head office premises on Saturday (18 December) to celebrate Victory Day this year, said a press release.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan visited the painting competition.

Later, on behalf of the CEO and managing director, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman distributed prizes among the winners of the competition.