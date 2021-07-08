Snap Shot of Foundation Training for Management Trainee Officers

Inauguration Ceremony of Foundation Training for newly recruited Management Trainee Officers (MTO) of Dhaka Bank Limited

Inauguration Ceremony of Foundation Training for newly recruited Management Trainee Officers (MTO) of Dhaka Bank Limited was virtually hosted by the Dhaka Bank Training Institute (DBTI) on 07 July 2021, states a press release.

Chief Guest Mr. Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO formally inaugurated the course. Additional Managing Director Mr. Mohammad Abu Jafar, Deputy Managing Director Mr. A M M Moyen Uddin, Principal of DBTI Ms. Fahmida Chowdhury, different divisional heads and high Officials also took part in the Program.