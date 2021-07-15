SIBL opens two new sub-branches

Banking

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 07:00 pm

Related News

SIBL opens two new sub-branches

Managing Director (Current Charge) Md Tajul Islam inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 07:00 pm
SIBL opens two new sub-branches

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) inaugurated its 80th and 81st Sub-branches at Fakirapool and Khilgaon areas in Dhaka on Thursday through virtual platform. 

Managing Director (Current Charge) Md Tajul Islam inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest, said a press release. 

Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque, Md Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, Head of Branches Control & General Banking Division, Manager of Corporate and Mouchak Branch, In-charge of the sub-branches and other officials also attended the programme.

Economy

SIBL / Social Islami Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident