SIBL opens two new sub-branches

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) inaugurated its 80th and 81st Sub-branches at Fakirapool and Khilgaon areas in Dhaka on Thursday through virtual platform.

Managing Director (Current Charge) Md Tajul Islam inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest, said a press release.

Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque, Md Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing & Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, Head of Branches Control & General Banking Division, Manager of Corporate and Mouchak Branch, In-charge of the sub-branches and other officials also attended the programme.