SIBL opens twenty-eight new agent banking outlets

Social Islami Bank opened twenty-eight new agent banking outlets through virtual platform on 17 August at its head office.

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the agent outlets as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the program, read a media release.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, delivered welcome speech at the event.

Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Chief Remittance Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Agent Banking Md. Mashiur Rahman, were also present. Managers of different branches, Agents and local dignitaries also joined the program virtually.