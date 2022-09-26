SIBL opens 22 sub-branches

Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank has opened 22 sub-branches through a virtual platform on Monday (26 September) at its head office.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, said a press release.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Chief Remittance Officer Md Mosharraf Hossain, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, Head of BC and GBD Saif Al-Amin, were also present at the event.

Managers of different branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.