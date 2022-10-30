SIBL opens 178th branch in Chuadanga

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) opened its 178th branch in Chuadanga on 30 October.

SIBL Chairman Mahbub Ul Alam was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Among others, Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Additional Managing Director of SIBL; Syed Asaduzzaman, Managing Director of Zaman Group; Md Shamsul Alam, Executive Director of SEHEO; Touhid Hossain, eminent political & social personality; Md Mohibul Kadir, Head of Khulna Zone; Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC & GBD, bank officers, local businessmen, journalists, and dignitaries were also present at the event.

Manager of Chuadanga branch Md Ashraful Haque expressed thanks and gratitude at the end of the programme.