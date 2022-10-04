SIBL opens 174th branch at Chakaria

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) opened its 174th branch at Chakaria, Cox's Bazar recently.

Zafar Alam, Honorable MP of Cox's Bazar-1, was present as chief guest while Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, was present as guest of honor at the event, read a media release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the program while Fazlul Karim Saidee, Upazila Chairman of Chakaria Upazila and Alamgir Chowdhury, Mayor of Chakaria Pourasava, were present as special guests.

Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Sayed Md. Sohel, Zonal Head, Chattogram Zone, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC & GBD, bank officers, local businessmen, journalists, and dignitaries were also present at the event.