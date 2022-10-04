SIBL opens 174th branch at Chakaria

Banking

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:54 pm

Related News

SIBL opens 174th branch at Chakaria

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:54 pm
SIBL opens 174th branch at Chakaria

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) opened its 174th branch at Chakaria, Cox's Bazar recently.

Zafar Alam, Honorable MP of Cox's Bazar-1, was present as chief guest while Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, was present as guest of honor at the event, read a media release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the program while Fazlul Karim Saidee, Upazila Chairman of Chakaria Upazila and Alamgir Chowdhury, Mayor of Chakaria Pourasava, were present as special guests.  

Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Sayed Md. Sohel, Zonal Head, Chattogram Zone, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC & GBD, bank officers, local businessmen, journalists, and dignitaries were also present at the event. 

SIBL / Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

6h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

10h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

10h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

6h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

1h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

1h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

1h | Videos
Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch