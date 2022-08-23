SIBL opens 10 sub-branches, 9 ATM booths

Banking

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 03:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank Limited launched ten new sub-branches and nine ATM booths in a virtual event held recently.

Attending the event from the bank's head office in Dhaka, SIBL Chairman Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam inaugurated the sub-branches and ATM booths as the chief guest, reads a  press release.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the program while Deputy Managing Director Md Shamsul Hoque delivered the welcome speech at the event.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia and Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Forkanullah also spoke at the event.  

Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, Head of BC & GBD Saif Al-Amin, Head of ADC Mohammad Wahiduzzaman were also present. Branch Managers of different branches, In-charges of sub-branches and local dignitaries also joined the program virtually.

