SIBL MD exchanges views with female employees

Social Islami Bank arranged a view-exchange meeting with its female employees on 20 October at its head office.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, was present as the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Head of SIBL Training Institute, were also present.

Female employees of head office, branches and subbranches attended the event.

The MD acknowledged the contribution of the female employees in the overall development of the bank and also advised them to acquire knowledge for professional development.

