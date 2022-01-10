SIBL launches training workshop on e-payment

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has launched a month-long training workshop on e-payment, recently.

The bank's Payment Systems Department organised the workshop to discuss payment of duties, taxes, government fees and other charges using RTGS, notes a press release today (10 January).

Abu Naser Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.

Head of Payment Systems Department Khondaker Shariful Alam and representatives of Bangladesh Bank and Sonali Bank delivered speeches on the occasion.

Fifty officers of different branches also attended the workshop.