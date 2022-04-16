SIBL hosts Iftar for sub-staffs

Banking

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 06:10 pm

Related News

SIBL hosts Iftar for sub-staffs

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 06:10 pm

Social Islami Bank Limited arranged an iftar for the sub-staffs of the bank recently at its head office in the capital. 

SIBL Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release. 

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Yeahia, Deputy Managing Directors Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division Moniruzzaman, Incharge of Training Institute Mahfuzur Rahman were also present on the occasion. 

SIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

4h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

8h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

8h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

45m | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

50m | Videos
Bede tradition, culture disappearing

Bede tradition, culture disappearing

55m | Videos
Weird favorite foods of celebrities

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals