SIBL hosts Iftar for sub-staffs

Social Islami Bank Limited arranged an iftar for the sub-staffs of the bank recently at its head office in the capital.

SIBL Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Yeahia, Deputy Managing Directors Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division Moniruzzaman, Incharge of Training Institute Mahfuzur Rahman were also present on the occasion.