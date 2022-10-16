SIBL holds quarterly business conference

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged its 3rd quarterly business conference through a virtual platform on 15 October at the bank's head office.

SIBL Chairman Mahbub Ul Alam was present at the conference as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony.

Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors, and divisional heads were present at the conference among others.

Zonal heads, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges along with other officials also joined the conference through the virtual platform.

The business performance from July to September was analised and the strategies were outlined how to achieve business targets at the end of the year.