SIBL holds quarterly business conference

Banking

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 03:57 pm

Related News

SIBL holds quarterly business conference

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 03:57 pm
SIBL holds quarterly business conference

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged its 3rd quarterly business conference through a virtual platform on 15 October at the bank's head office. 

SIBL Chairman Mahbub Ul Alam was present at the conference as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony. 
Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors, and divisional heads were present at the conference among others. 

Zonal heads, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges along with other officials also joined the conference through the virtual platform. 
The business performance from July to September was analised and the strategies were outlined how to achieve business targets at the end of the year.

 

SIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

2h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

7h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

4h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

18h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back