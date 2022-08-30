SIBL arranges workshop on increase of remittance inflow

Social Islami Bank arranged a workshop on "Roles of Branches and Subbranches for Increasing Foreign Remittance Business of the Bank" to develop the socio-economic condition of the country at its head office recently, reads a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the workshop as chief guest. Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Chief Remittance Officer Md Mosharraf Hossain, Head of International Division Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of ICT Md. Sultan Badsha, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md Moniruzzaman, and senior officials were present on the occasion. Branch Managers, In-charges of sub-branches, and remittance-dealing officers joined the workshop virtually.

The Managing Director and CEO stressed the importance of remittance inflow and asked the bank officers to provide cordial services to expatriates and remittance beneficiaries.