SIBL arranges client get together in Khulna

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a client get-together and exchange views meeting at a local hotel in Khulna recently, said a press release issued in this regard.

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, the additional managing director, and Md Sirajul Hoque, deputy managing director, were present as special guests in the program.

Md Towhid Hossain, head of IRMD, Sadat Ahmad Khan, head of SME and Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing & brand communication of the bank, were also present on the occasion.