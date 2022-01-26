Shahjalal Islami Bank distributes blankets in Tangail District

The Nagarpur branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. distributed blankets among winter hit and poor people.

The distributions took place at Jahanara Rashid Foundation (Orphanage), Ghunupara, Nagarpur, and Modinatul Ulum Aminia Islamia Madrasa & Etimkhana in Tangail District recently as a part of CSR activities of the bank.

According to a press release, the manager of Nagarpur Branch of the Bank Md. Abdul Hakim Mian distributed the blankets.

Among others, the local businessmen and prominent people were also present in the blanket distribution ceremony.