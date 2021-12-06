SBAC Bank opens Reazuddin Bazar sub-branch in Chattogram

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Ltd (SBAC) inaugurated Reazuddin Bazar sub-branch at Riazuddin Bazar in the port city on Sunday.

Mohammed Ayub, a businessman and member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of Executive Committee of SBAC Bank was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

Abdus Salam Masum, local ward commissioner, was present as special guest while M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director of the bank, presided over the function.

Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Salim Chowdhury, Head of Card & PRD Mohammad Shafiul Azam, Supervisor Branch In charge Mohammed Ikram Pasha, opening Sub-branch In charge Enamul Hoque and SBAC Bank Chattogram division's managers, the leaders of Reazuddin Bazar Tamakumondi Lane Merchant Association, local businessmen and other dignitaries of the society were also present at the occasions.

With this new branch, the number of branches and sub-branches of SBAC Bank reached 102.