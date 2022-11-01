SBAC Bank opens Narsingdi Branch

Banking

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 06:32 pm

SBAC Bank opens Narsingdi Branch

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Ltd inaugurates its Narsingdi Branch at Idris Mansion, Sutapotti, Narsingdi Bazar, Narsingdi on Monday (31th October).

Abdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of SBAC Bank was present as the Chief Guest while Mohammad Ayub, Vice Chairman of the Bank and Mayor of Narsingdi Municipality Alhaj Amjad Hossain Bachchu were present as special guests, read a media release.

Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony Md. Nurul Azim,  A.K.M. Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank, Divisional heads and top executives of the bank, local businessmen and other dignitaries of the society were also present at the occasions.

SBAC Bank

