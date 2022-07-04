Saeda Khanam promoted to the post of Bangladesh Bank director 

Saeda Khanam, additional director at the Department of Communications and Publications of the Bangladesh Bank, has been promoted to the post of director (Ex-Cadre-Publications).

The central bank Head Office issued a circular in this regard on 4 July.

Saeda Khanam joined the Bangladesh Bank in 2000 as an Assistant Director.

She completed her graduation in Mass Communication and Journalism from Dhaka University.

Saeda Khanam first started his career in 1996 as a Human Resource Development Trainer in a development company.

She later entered the banking profession by joining the State Bank of India.