Rupali Bank takes steps to reduce expenses

Rupali Bank has taken initiatives for cost reduction to maintain Bangladesh's economic growth in the face of the current global financial crisis.

Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir has advised the bank employees to be cost-effective in dealing with inflation and has instructed them to play a responsible role in order to reduce unnecessary expenses as well as to be economical in the use of fuel.

He spoke as a chief guest in a meeting with executives on cost management at the bank's head office on Monday (5 September), said a press release.

The MD instructed officials to play a proactive role in order to increase the quality of customer service as well as attract good customers.

He also advised being careful to select customers in lending so as to increase the bank's profits as well as reduce the amount of defaulted loans.

In addition to continuing the flow of remittances in the country, Mohammad Jahangir urged the bank officials to behave professionally and sincerely with expatriates' family members and to encourage the expatriates to send remittances through banking channels.

The bank's Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) Md Shawkat Ali Khan, Khan Iqbal Hossain, General Managers (GM) Parsuma Alam, Md Golam Mortuza, Harunur Rashid, and Kazi Wahidul Islam attended the event along with divisional, regional, and corporate office executives.