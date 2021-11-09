Rupali Bank holds training on annual performance agreement

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, MD and CEO of Rupali Bank, inaugurates the virtual training on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

Rupali Bank Training Academy (RBTA) has recently organised a virtual training under the title of "APA Formulation and Implementation" to discuss various aspects of annual performance.

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, managing director and CEO of Rupali Bank, inaugurated the training workshop on Saturday and addressed the welcome speech, said a press statement.

ABM Ruhul Azad, additional secretary of Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance and head of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) team, was present virtually as the chief guest at the workshop's opening ceremony.

Rukhsana Hasin, joint secretary of Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance and director of Rupali Bank; Maksuma Akhtar Banu, deputy secretary of Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance; and Faisal Ahmed, member of APA team; took part in course-discussion at the training.

The course discussed various aspects of the annual performance of the bank.

Rupali Bank's top executives also attended the workshop, including the bank's Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir, Md Shawkat Ali Khan and Khan Iqubal Hossain.

RBTA Principal and DGM Md Safayet Hossen served as the course director at the training.

