Rupali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel Day

Rupali Bank Limited on Monday (18 October) observed Sheikh Russel Day, marking the 58th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Sanaul Hoque was present as the chief guest at the programme, said a press release.

A discussion meeting was held at Rupali Bank head office's conference room.

The bank organised a drawing competition for children, a prayer mahfil, and distributed food to needy people.

Rupali Bank Directors Md Khalilur Rahman, Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Md Ashraf Hossain, and Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Zahangir attended the event as well.