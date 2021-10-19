Rupali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel Day

Banking

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 06:33 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel Day

Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Sanaul Hoque was present as the chief guest at the programme

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 06:33 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Rupali Bank Limited on Monday (18 October) observed Sheikh Russel Day, marking the 58th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Sanaul Hoque was present as the chief guest at the programme, said a press release.

A discussion meeting was held at Rupali Bank head office's conference room.

The bank organised a drawing competition for children, a prayer mahfil, and distributed food to needy people.

Rupali Bank Directors Md Khalilur Rahman, Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Md Ashraf Hossain, and Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Zahangir attended the event as well.

Sheikh Russel Day / Sheikh Russel / Rupali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers