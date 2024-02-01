Rising treasury bill rates push up borrowing cost to 12.43%

The lending rate is on an upward trajectory, with the Six-Month Moving Average Rate of Treasury Bills (SMART), utilised for determining loan interest rates, experiencing a surge to 8.68% in January.

Banks incorporate a 3.75% margin with the SMART or reference rate to determine the lending rate. Consequently, borrowers now face a peak rate of 12.43% for bank loans.

In January, the highest interest rate was 11.89% owing to the government's borrowing through treasury bills and bonds at higher interest rates to curb the mounting inflation.

Calculation of Six Months Moving Average Rate of Treasury Bill (SMART) is the benchmark for determining interest rates.

In December, banks had the highest lending rate for borrowers 11.22%.

On 27 December 2023, the government borrowed from 91-Day Treasury Bill Tk5,246.91 crore at 11.08%, and on 24 December, for 91-Day, 182-Day and 364-Day Treasury Bills, the government accepted Tk5,298 crore. The rates were from 10.95 to 11.50%.