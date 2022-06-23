Remission application of 2 central bank directors rejected

Banking

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 11:20 pm

Related News

Remission application of 2 central bank directors rejected

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 11:20 pm
Remission application of 2 central bank directors rejected

The application for remission of the sentence imposed on two joint directors of the Bangladesh Bank was rejected at a meeting of the bank's Board of Directors held on Thursday.

The two directors – Abdullah Al Mabud and Almas Ali – were allegedly involved in fraud in a recruitment test of the central bank in 2020, and bank authorities cancelled their increment for violating the bank's policies. 

Later, they applied to the Human Resources Department-1 of the bank for the remission of the punishment.

Sources said a recruitment test took place for 26 vacant posts of CCTV Operator of the bank in 2020 when Almas Ali and Abdullah Al Mabud were working in the Human Resources Department. 

They used to inform applicants about where their exam would take place and who would be on the interview board. They even used to leak questions and lobby for the interview. The central bank investigated these matters and took disciplinary action against them.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir presided over the meeting that also discussed the monetary policy for the new financial year. The central bank will announce its monetary policy for the new financial year on 30 June.

Currency swap agreement with a Russian bank

The meeting also discuss the application the central bank sent in December 2020 for a currency swap agreement with a Russian bank, which was rejected. However, no decision was taken in the meeting in this regard.

The swap agreement proposed that the Russian bank would pay the price of the goods imported from Russia with the income of the amount that Bangladesh would export to Russia annually. Whatever amount is left would be paid through the currency of a different country. 

Besides, the meeting was supposed to discuss the case filed in a US court to recover the money stolen through cyber hacking from the reserves of the Bangladesh Bank, but the issue was not discussed due to lack of time.

On 4 February 2016, $8.1 crore was stolen from the reserves of Bangladesh Bank, kept in the US Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The money was quickly withdrawn when it went to Rizal Bank in the Philippines. 

The Bangladesh Bank filed a case in a New York court three years ago to recover the money.

Top News / Crime

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / fraud case / recruitment test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

13h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

2h | Videos
Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

3h | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

4h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday