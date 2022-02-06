Pubali Bank Ltd gets ‘Remittance Award’ by the Centre for NRB

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 04:59 pm

Pubali Bank Ltd gets ‘Remittance Award’ by the Centre for NRB

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Pubali Bank Limited received the award from Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP, Honorable Foreign Minister

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited has been awarded `Top Ten Remittance Award 2022' by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) for outstanding contribution to collect remittance. 

According to a press release, the Centre for NRB organized 'Branding Bangladesh' ceremony at a hotel in the city. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Pubali Bank Limited received the award from Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP, Honorable Foreign Minister. 

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister; Dr. Shamsul Alam, State Minister for Planning; General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, NDU, PSC, PhD, Chief of Army Staff and Sherwan Chowdhury, Mayor of Croydon, London were also present. MS Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRB presided over the ceremony.

