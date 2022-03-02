Pubali Bank holds virtual conference 

Pubali Bank Limited has held a virtual conference entitled "Discussion with the Feeding Branches: Challenges and Opportunities" with the participation of 490 branch heads, all regional managers, and all division heads of the head office, along with senior executives.

Mohammad Ali, managing director (current charge) of Pubali Bank Ltd, presided over the conference, said a press release.

Zahid Ahsan and Mohammad Esha, deputy managing directors of the bank, were virtually present at the conference.

Md Faizul Hoque Sharif, General Manager of General Services and Development Division, delivered the welcome speech.

Mohammad Ali analyzes business achievements and provides directional statements.

He advised the feeding branches to be more cautious in financial transactions by following the instructions of Bangladesh Bank.