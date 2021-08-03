Pubali Bank holds 3rd national virtual conference 2021

Banking

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 07:56 pm

Pubali Bank Limited recently held its third virtual conference with the participation of 482 branch heads, sub-branch heads, Islamic Banking Window heads, regional managers and all division heads across the country in order to keep the banking system dynamic during the current Covid-19 pandemic crisis. 

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd delivered his speech as chief guest at the conference. 

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and chief operating officer; Deputy Managing Directors- Zahid Ahsan, Mohammad Esha and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain were present as special guests and delivered their speeches at the conference.

In his speech, Managing Director Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, "The global outbreak of the corona virus has led to a health crisis and adverse effects on the economy". He stressed on the need to implement credit activities in productive industries to overcome this situation. He called for selecting good borrowers to provide new loans and expand the import-export business. He called upon all the officers to provide safe banking services in compliance with the health rules in the current situation. 

Necessary strategies and plans were framed to achieve the target fixed for the year 2021 at the conference.

