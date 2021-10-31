Pubali Bank donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

Pubali Bank Limited has donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as part of corporate social responsibility to distribute among the poor people of the country.

Chairman of the board of directors of Pubali Bank, Monzurur Rahman, handed over the blankets to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus in a programme held on 28 October at Prime Minister's Office, said a press release.

PMr Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, was also present.