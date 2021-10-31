Pubali Bank donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

Banking

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 05:49 pm

Related News

Pubali Bank donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

Pubali Bank Chairman Monzurur Rahman handed over the blankets to Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 05:49 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Pubali Bank Limited has donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as part of corporate social responsibility to distribute among the poor people of the country.

Chairman of the board of directors of Pubali Bank, Monzurur Rahman, handed over the blankets to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus in a programme held on 28 October at Prime Minister's Office, said a press release.

PMr Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, was also present.

 

Pubali Bank Limited / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

22h | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

22h | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

22h | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 