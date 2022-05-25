Puabli Bank holds entrepreneurship development programme

A Training Course on "Entrepreneurship Development Program" under the project of Skills for Employment Generation Program, Tranche -3 as a part of employment generation and inclusive national economic growth of the country is going on under Pubali Bank Training Institute from 23 May to 19 June.

At the inaugural ceremony, Md Jaker Hossain, general manager and head of SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank graced the occasion as chief guest, said a press release.

Mohammad Ali, additional managing director and COO of Pubali Bank Limited was present as special guest. Ratan Kumar Shil, DGM of Pubali Bank Training Institute presided over the function.

Among others guests, Arifuzzaman, DGM of Bangladesh Bank, Md Jahid Iqbal, joint director of Bangladesh Bank and Naresh Chandra Basak, GM and Head of SME, Pubali Bank Limited were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

25 (twenty-five) promising entrepreneurs from different places of our country participated in the training course.