Private banks get one more month to implement new pay structure

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:43 pm

Private banks get one more month to implement new pay structure

The Bangladesh Bank instructed private banks to implement the newly introduced salary structure for bank staff from 1 April this year, according to a central bank circular Tuesday.

The previous deadline was 1 March as the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) said it was not possible to implement the new pay structure by that time.

However, the 4th generation banks licensed in 2013 and scheduled banks licensed after 2013 including Bangladesh Commerce Bank and ICB Islamic Bank were asked to pay current staff allowances from April next year.

These banks too will have to maintain the new salary scale from 1 March this year.

According to the circular, banks will have to pay newly appointed general officers a minimum Tk39,000 and new cash officers Tk36,000 as basics. Other benefits and allowances will add up to the basic pays by the scheduled banks.  

According to the notification, the minimum monthly wage for trainee general officers will be Tk28,000 and for cash officers Tk26,000.

From 1 April to April 2023, general and cash trainees of the fourth-generation banks, Commerce Bank and ICB Islamic Bank will be receiving 50% of the gap between their current pays and the new salary scale.

Bank office assistants such as security guards, cleaners, and messengers will get Tk24,000, Tk21,000 and Tk18,000 as the minimum wage at divisional cities, district branches and upazilas respectively.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Bank had fixed a minimum wage for private bank officials, and stated bankers cannot be fired randomly if they do not achieve the target set by their employers, or on excuse of incompetence.

