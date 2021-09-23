Prime Bank joins NBR’s Integrated VAT Administration System

Banking

TBS Report 
23 September, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 11:14 am

Related News

Prime Bank joins NBR’s Integrated VAT Administration System

TBS Report 
23 September, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 11:14 am
Prime Bank joins NBR’s Integrated VAT Administration System

Prime Bank has partnered with The National Board of Revenue (NBR) to develop Single & Multiple BIN Validations for enhanced VAT payment experience. 

Prime Bank's corporate clients have been enjoying the e-VAT service through the bank's Omni Digital Platform, PrimePay since December 2020. The latest integration will bring VDS (VAT Deduction at Source) payment as an additional feature of the e-VAT service for the Banks's corporate clients.

By using IVAS system, the enlisted corporate users can easily and securely pay their e-VAT and supplementary duty directly from the user's bank account to the national exchequer from PrimePay. 

An inauguration ceremony was held at the bank's head office and to grace this partnership, Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, VAT Online Project Director and Commissioner, NBR, was present along with Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank.

Prime Bank

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly