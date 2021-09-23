Prime Bank joins NBR’s Integrated VAT Administration System

Prime Bank has partnered with The National Board of Revenue (NBR) to develop Single & Multiple BIN Validations for enhanced VAT payment experience.

Prime Bank's corporate clients have been enjoying the e-VAT service through the bank's Omni Digital Platform, PrimePay since December 2020. The latest integration will bring VDS (VAT Deduction at Source) payment as an additional feature of the e-VAT service for the Banks's corporate clients.

By using IVAS system, the enlisted corporate users can easily and securely pay their e-VAT and supplementary duty directly from the user's bank account to the national exchequer from PrimePay.

An inauguration ceremony was held at the bank's head office and to grace this partnership, Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, VAT Online Project Director and Commissioner, NBR, was present along with Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank.