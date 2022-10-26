Premier Bank steps into its 23rd year

Banking

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 07:15 pm
26 October, 2022

Premier Bank steps into its 23rd year

The Premier Bank Limited celebrated 23 years of operations on Wednesday (26 October) at an event held at the bank's head office.

Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank inaugurated the 23 year celebration program through a cake cutting ceremony, read a media release.

Mr. M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the ceremony attended by the Members of the Board of Directors Mr. B.H. Haroon, MP; Mr. M. Imran Iqbal, Mr. Jamal G Ahmed, Mr. Nahyan Haroon, Independent Directors Mr. Kaiser A. Chowdhury and Mr. Naba Gopal Banik, Advisor Mr. Muhammed Ali and many others.

Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Founder Chairman of The Premier Bank Limited said "Our journey started in 1999. Since then, we have been able to prosper and achieve our current position by earning the trust, faith and love of the people. Our bank has had an important role in the development of various sectors across the country. We could not have achieved our current position without the support, guidance and love of our valued clients, well-wishers, patrons, controlling bodies and media personnel."

Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Management Authority of the bank for the gradual and steady success of Premier Bank.

Mr. M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, thanked everyone and stated "Our journey on the road to prosperity will continue.

Premier Banks current (30/09/2022) portfolio of assets and deposits stand at 38,280 crores and 29,130 crores respectively, while present A.D ratio is 74.26% compared to 76.22% of last year. Our banks present L.C.R is 123.96% which was 117.21% last year, while N.F.S.R is 124.52% which was 122.38% last year and percentage of bad loans is 2.76%. Our A.D ratio, L.C.R, N.F.S.R and percentage of bad loans is in good standing according to the standards of Bangladesh Bank. We are hopeful that within the next 5 years our bank will be one of the top performing banks of the country based on all parameters.

Mr. Muhammed Ali, Advisor to the bank, stated in his speech "Bangladesh is moving forward towards the goal of becoming a developed and prosperous nation by the year 2041. In this journey, Premier Bank continues to be a major and significant contributor due to the various progressive strategies we have adopted under the leadership and guidance of Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

