Premier Bank profit grows 28% on investment income

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.65 in the third quarter of this year

Premier Bank Limited's net profit has increased by 27.70% to Tk67.48 crore in the third quarter (June-September) of 2021 due to an increase in its investment income.

During the period, the bank's investment income increased by 31.26% toTk154.10 crore, which was Tk117.40 crore in the same period of 2020.

In this quarter, the company posted a consolidated net interest income of Tk107.83 crore, which was Tk43.99 crore in the same period of 2020.

In the June-September quarter, its consolidated earnings per share were Tk0.65, which was Tk0.51 in the same period of the previous year.

During the first nine months (from January to September) in 2021, the company's consolidated net profit was Tk232.39 crore, which was Tk146.24 crore in the same period the previous year.

During the period, its consolidated earnings per share were Tk2.23, which was 1.40 in the same period of the previous year.

The last trading price of Premier Bank Limited's share at the Dhaka stock exchange on Sunday was Tk14.50.

The bank was listed on the stock exchanges in 2007. The current paid-up capital of the bank is Tk1,043 crore.

As of 30 September this year, sponsors and directors jointly held 34.97%, institutional investors  21.64%, foreign investors 1.86%, and general investors 41.53% of the company shares. 

Premier Bank

