Premier bank organises workshop on 4IR challenges

Banking

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 06:32 pm

Related News

Premier bank organises workshop on 4IR challenges

Reazul Karim urged the importance of developing survival strategies

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 06:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Learning and Talent Development Centre of the Premier Bank Limited organised a day-long virtual workshop on the "Challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR)".

Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA, inaugurated the session as chief guest.  Mohammed Ishaque Miah, general manager of the Bangladesh Bank, Information Systems Development and Support Department, attended the programme as a special guest, said a press release.

In his welcoming speech, Reazul Karim urged the importance of developing survival strategies, a skilled workforce, and technological advancements to tackle the challenges posed by the 4IR.

He said, "We must develop our ability to be independent in order to survive in the face of global competition. We must quickly develop strategic plans that benefit from the latest technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution such as IoT, BlockChain, and Robotics."

"Our primary goal must be to develop a skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4IR. We must also ensure the protection of our data as well as unbroken connectivity between the internet and other technologies," he added.

"We must take steps centrally and balance continuously, updating our technological equipment as well as our technological security risk measures," he urged.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Banani Branch Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Gulshan Branch Shahed Sekander, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Narayangonj Branch Shahid Hasan Mallik, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Anisul Kabir of Premier Bank Limited, National Consultant and Deputy Secretary Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, and System Analyst Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank SM Tofayel Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

Premier Bank / Fourth industrial revolution (4IR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

8h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

10h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

10h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

2h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

2h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

2h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'