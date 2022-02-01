Premier bank organises workshop on 4IR challenges

The Learning and Talent Development Centre of the Premier Bank Limited organised a day-long virtual workshop on the "Challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR)".

Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA, inaugurated the session as chief guest. Mohammed Ishaque Miah, general manager of the Bangladesh Bank, Information Systems Development and Support Department, attended the programme as a special guest, said a press release.

In his welcoming speech, Reazul Karim urged the importance of developing survival strategies, a skilled workforce, and technological advancements to tackle the challenges posed by the 4IR.

He said, "We must develop our ability to be independent in order to survive in the face of global competition. We must quickly develop strategic plans that benefit from the latest technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution such as IoT, BlockChain, and Robotics."

"Our primary goal must be to develop a skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4IR. We must also ensure the protection of our data as well as unbroken connectivity between the internet and other technologies," he added.

"We must take steps centrally and balance continuously, updating our technological equipment as well as our technological security risk measures," he urged.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Banani Branch Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Gulshan Branch Shahed Sekander, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Narayangonj Branch Shahid Hasan Mallik, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Anisul Kabir of Premier Bank Limited, National Consultant and Deputy Secretary Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, and System Analyst Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank SM Tofayel Ahmad were also present on the occasion.