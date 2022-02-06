PBIL organizes Meet the Press

The Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL), as a full-fledged merchant bank organized a "Meet the Press" event in the capital on 6 February 2022 ( Sunday) at their head office to discuss the performance and future prospects of PBIL.

The company offers a range of services to its clients namely, Issue Management, Lead Arranger, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Advisory, Underwriting, Trustee Service, and Portfolio Management Service. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has taken initiatives to strengthen both the bond market and equity market. We have been relentlessly working to bring quality issues in the equity market and to increase depth of the bond market.

The company's recent achievement even during the pandemic period includes, acting as the issue manager of Union Bank Limited worth BDT 428 crore which is the largest IPO in terms of size among the banks and the 4th largest in the history of capital market of Bangladesh.

The PBIL is also acting as the issue manager of Global Islami Bank Limited worth BDT 425 crore and Meghna Insurance Company Limited worth BDT 16 crore which are likely to get approval from BSEC shortly. The PBIL has already signed agreements for the IPO of Best Life Insurance Limited and Best Electronics Limited. Furthermore, we have been working with a few Qualified Investor Offers (QIO) under SME platform of the exchanges.

Besides, the company worked as an issue manager and mandated lead arranger of perpetual bonds of four different Shahriah based banks and successfully raised BDT 2,400 crore. In addition, the PBIL acted as an issue manager and mandated lead arranger of the subordinated bonds of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited and Union Bank Limited worth BDT 1,400 crore. The PBIL is also providing trustee services to North West Power Generation Company Limited and Aamra Networks Limited.

The officials of the company who were present in the 'Meet the Press': Dr. Md. Tabarak Hossain Bhuiyan, IM&A, Managing Director & CEO, Khandoker Raihan Ali, FCA Chief Operating Officer, Nabila Rahman, Head of Primary Market Operation, Rahat-Ul-Amin, Head of Research and H. A. Mamun, Head of Issue Management.

According to a press release, Dr. Md. Tabarak Hossain Bhuiyan thanked everyone for attending the press meet. In his speech he said, " We are working in a few projects of Mergers and Acquisitions and Equity Financing in addition to the traditional merchant banking services. The team of the PBIL has obtained both local and international trainings and is always ready to cater for the clients with research related works and investment related solutions."

