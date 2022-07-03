Palli Sanchay Bank holds workshop on Implementation of National Integrity Strategy 

Palli Sanchay Bank has recently organised a day-long training workshop on implementation of National Integrity Strategy..

Khandaker Ataur Rahman, Managing Director of the bank, was present as the chief guest at the workshop, reads a press release.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director issued important guidelines on the implementation of good governance and integrity practices in every branch, regional office and head office.

He called upon the employees to work diligently and honestly to build a dream-free, poverty-free, prosperous and prosperous Bangladesh by ensuring integrity and good governance in the Palli Sanchay Bank through policy, ethics and values.

Managing Director Khandaker Ataur Rahman presided over the training workshop.

