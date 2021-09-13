Over 700 Nagad accounts reactivated in first phase

Banking

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 03:14 pm

Related News

Over 700 Nagad accounts reactivated in first phase

Necessary steps have been taken under the ongoing process to reactivate the rest of the on-hold accounts with satisfactory results within the shortest possible time

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 03:14 pm
Over 700 Nagad accounts reactivated in first phase

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department, has reactivated more than 700 on-hold Nagad accounts in the first phase after extensive analysis and consultation with the authorities concerned.

Necessary steps have been taken under the ongoing process to reactivate the rest of the on-hold accounts with satisfactory results within the shortest possible time, said a press release.

In recent times, Nagad's state-of-the-earth technology automatically put some accounts balance on hold temporarily for ensuring the customer's security after observing signs of inconsistent transactions with some e-commerce platforms of the country.

As per the Bangladesh Bank regulations, Nagad informed the matter to the concerned authorities. Later, through ongoing consultation with the authorities, extensive analysis and scrutiny, the accounts with satisfactory results are now being reactivated in phases. 

The reactivated account holders now can enjoy the regular functionality of the service, as well as, all the exciting Nagad offers.

After its launch in 26 March 2019, Bangladesh Post Office's mobile financial service Nagad is working to bring peoples financial transactions to the digital platform. In the last two and a half years Nagad acquired Tk5.5 crore customers with a daily average transaction of more than Tk700 crore.

Economy / Top News

Nagad / Nagad account disabled / Nagad payment / Nagad Ownership

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues