Over 700 Nagad accounts reactivated in first phase

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Postal Department, has reactivated more than 700 on-hold Nagad accounts in the first phase after extensive analysis and consultation with the authorities concerned.

Necessary steps have been taken under the ongoing process to reactivate the rest of the on-hold accounts with satisfactory results within the shortest possible time, said a press release.

In recent times, Nagad's state-of-the-earth technology automatically put some accounts balance on hold temporarily for ensuring the customer's security after observing signs of inconsistent transactions with some e-commerce platforms of the country.

As per the Bangladesh Bank regulations, Nagad informed the matter to the concerned authorities. Later, through ongoing consultation with the authorities, extensive analysis and scrutiny, the accounts with satisfactory results are now being reactivated in phases.

The reactivated account holders now can enjoy the regular functionality of the service, as well as, all the exciting Nagad offers.

After its launch in 26 March 2019, Bangladesh Post Office's mobile financial service Nagad is working to bring peoples financial transactions to the digital platform. In the last two and a half years Nagad acquired Tk5.5 crore customers with a daily average transaction of more than Tk700 crore.