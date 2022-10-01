Online registration for women entrepreneur development programme 'Uddokta 101' begins

Banking

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:23 pm

Related News

Online registration for women entrepreneur development programme 'Uddokta 101' begins

Brac Bank’s signature initiative to groom aspiring women entrepreneurs under the tutelage of Brac University 

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:23 pm
Online registration for women entrepreneur development programme &#039;Uddokta 101&#039; begins

The online registration of the entrepreneur development programme exclusively for the women styled 'Uddokta 101' has begun. 

The country's first comprehensive Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme 'Uddokta 101' is a signature initiative of Brac bank's women banking segment 'TARA', reads a press release.

Brac University and Brac Business School are the knowledge and training partners of the initiative. 

The intensive training is to facilitate the promising women business owners to hone their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, helping them sustain and expand businesses. It will help the up-and-coming women entrepreneurs become successful in business.

Starting from 30 September, the entrepreneurs can enroll online at https://www.Bracbank.com/uddokta_101/ within October 15, 2022. 

Upon completion of the selection process, the 13-week training will start on 5 November, 2022. 

The class will be every Saturday for three hours at Brac University Campus Mohakhali, Dhaka. The course will be conducted in the classroom and outdoor settings to provide hands-on experience to build, sustain and expand the business. 

In the three-month long training session, the entrepreneurs will deep dive into a business plan, record keeping, accounting, and taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, export-import management and essential aspects of business management under the tutelage of expert faculty of Brac Business School and senior bankers of Brac Bank. 

Under 'Uddokta 101', Brac Bank and Brac University will conduct four batches each year, each with 30 students. Brac Bank will bear 80% of the course fee, while Brac University will provide resource persons, modules, research and logistics. 

At the end of the programme, each participant will have to prepare and present a business case and pitch for funding before a panel of judges, and three winners will be given special awards. They will also be allowed to showcase their products at a three-day fair at the university premises which will help them create awareness and market their products and services.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

8h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

11h | Food
Mark Buchanan. Sketch: TBS

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

3h | Panorama
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

55m | Videos
Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

1h | Videos
Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

1h | Videos
Kayaking in Dhaka!

Kayaking in Dhaka!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 