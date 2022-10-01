Online registration for women entrepreneur development programme 'Uddokta 101' begins

The online registration of the entrepreneur development programme exclusively for the women styled 'Uddokta 101' has begun.

The country's first comprehensive Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme 'Uddokta 101' is a signature initiative of Brac bank's women banking segment 'TARA', reads a press release.

Brac University and Brac Business School are the knowledge and training partners of the initiative.

The intensive training is to facilitate the promising women business owners to hone their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, helping them sustain and expand businesses. It will help the up-and-coming women entrepreneurs become successful in business.

Starting from 30 September, the entrepreneurs can enroll online at https://www.Bracbank.com/uddokta_101/ within October 15, 2022.

Upon completion of the selection process, the 13-week training will start on 5 November, 2022.

The class will be every Saturday for three hours at Brac University Campus Mohakhali, Dhaka. The course will be conducted in the classroom and outdoor settings to provide hands-on experience to build, sustain and expand the business.

In the three-month long training session, the entrepreneurs will deep dive into a business plan, record keeping, accounting, and taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, export-import management and essential aspects of business management under the tutelage of expert faculty of Brac Business School and senior bankers of Brac Bank.

Under 'Uddokta 101', Brac Bank and Brac University will conduct four batches each year, each with 30 students. Brac Bank will bear 80% of the course fee, while Brac University will provide resource persons, modules, research and logistics.

At the end of the programme, each participant will have to prepare and present a business case and pitch for funding before a panel of judges, and three winners will be given special awards. They will also be allowed to showcase their products at a three-day fair at the university premises which will help them create awareness and market their products and services.