NRP bank: UCBIL, SEML appointed as IPO issue manager

Banking

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 01:33 pm

The NRB Bank appointed UCB Investment Limited (UCBIL) and Shahjalal Equity Management Limited (SEML) as the Initial Public Offering (IPO) issue managers.

An agreement signing ceremony regarding this was held on Monday at NRB Bank Limited's Head Office in Gulshan, said a press release issued from UCBIL.

In presence of Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of NRB Bank Limited, Mamoon Mahmood Shah, Managing Director and CEO of NRB Bank Limited, Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited and Mohiuddin Mollah, Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Equity Management Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

NRB Bank Limited Vice Chairmen Tateyama Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Board of Shahjalal Bank Limited and Chief Advisor of Shahjalal Equity Management Limited Mohammed Younus were present at the signing ceremony.

Economy

NRP bank / UCBIL / IPO issue manager

