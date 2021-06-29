NRBC Bank launches its banking services at 30 locations

With state-of-the-art modern banking facilities, NRBC Bank Limited has launched its banking services at 30 different locations of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Chattogram Divisions.

Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal inaugurated those 30 sub-branches as chief guest through video conference from its head office on Tuesday, says a press release.

Bank has introduced traditional banking at Parshuram (Feni), Ghior (Manikganj), Gafargown (Mymensingh), Amchattor (Rajshahi), Matuail (Dhaka), Netrokona and partnership banking at 24 others places in Ragpur and Rajshahi Division.

Golam Awlia, managing director & CEO of the bank; Rasel Ahmed Liton, executive director of SKS Foundation; Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of the bank; Kazi Md Safaet Kabir Kanon, head of FI & BD Division of the bank; Major (Retd) Parvez Hossain, head of Support Service and Branches Division attended the programme virtually.

During the ceremony, a munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.