NRBC Bank launches banking services at Jamalpur

Banking

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:36 pm

NRBC Bank launched its banking services at Jamalpur Sadar.  

Mirza Azam, Awami League organizing secretary, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest. 

Mozaffar Hossain, Jamalpur-5 lawmaker;  Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman of Jamalpur Zila Parishad; Sanower Hossain Sanu, mayor of Jamalpur Municipality; Mirza Golam Kibria Kabir, Mayor of Madarganj Municipality were present in the programme.  

Chief Guest Mirza Azam said NRBC Bank will continue to work for social and economic development of this area and stay with them in this journey toward progress and prosperity.  

He stressed that the bank authority will provide technology based banking to the under-privileged who are beyond the reach of the banking network. He thanked  the  NRBC Bank authority  for working in  partnership with a number of government services.  

Mozaffar Hossain said this is a great opportunity for the development of this district renowned for handicraft. He urged the NRBC Bank to patronize for establishing agro-based industries.

Madarganj Branch Manager Mahade Hasan, incharge of Jamalpur Sub-branch Mamunur Rashid and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. 

