NRBC Bank doubles EPS in second quarter

The Earnings per Share (EPS) of NRBC Bank has increased more than twice in the 2nd quarter.

At the same time the Net Asset value (NAV) of the mentioned quarter has also increased. The board of Directors have approved the unaudited financial statement(April-June) of 2nd quarter on Tuesday.

The consolidated EPS of April- June stands at Tk1.11 which was earlier Tk0.49 while solo EPS has increased to Tk1.05 from Tk0.48. The growth rate of EPS in last 1 year is 126%, said a press release.

At the end of the current year, the consolidated size of the balance sheet (including off-balance sheet) of the bank stands at Tk17, 619 crore and 33 lakh which was Tk13,038 crore and 21 lakh taka in the last year.

The consolidated NAV at this year June was more than Tk1,128 crore which was around Tk983.50 lakh. Solo NAV was around Tk1,120 crore and 64 lakh which was around Tk979.75 lakh.

On the other hand, the consolidated Net Asset value (NAV) per share at June 2021 stands at Tk15.30 while it was Tk13.33 in the last December last year. The solo NAV per share is Tk15.19 which was Tk13.28 in last December.

The figures were presented in the board meeting which showed that the bank has gone for expansion of network and banking services during corona pandemic.

SM Parvez Tamal , Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting which was held virtually.

Rafikul Islam Mia Arjoo, Vice chairman, other directors and other high officials were present during the meeting.

Emphasis was given on disbursement of loans and advances in Islamic banking and microcredit beside the conventional banking. As a result, the total loan disbursement has increased 34%.

The total loans disbursed at June 2021 is Tk8.605 crore which was Tk6.435 crore at the same time of last year.

Besides, the deposit collection has increased 25% and crossed Tk10,000 crore for the first time. Present deposit of the bank stands at Tk10,577 crore.

Currently the bank has 83 branches which was 75 in the June of the last year. The number of sub-branch has also increased to 450 from 182. These new branches have new employments of almost 2,500 people.

