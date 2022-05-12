NRBC Bank doubles EPS in first quarter

Banking

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

NRBC Bank doubles EPS in first quarter

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:33 pm
NRBC Bank doubles EPS in first quarter

The Earnings per Share (EPS) of NRBC Bank has increased of 112 percent or more than double in comparison to the same period of previous year. 

According to the unaudited balance sheet which was approved in the last board meeting, held on Thursday, the bank said it's consolidated EPS increased to Tk 0.89 for January-March, 2022, up by 112 per cent, from Tk 0.42 in the corresponding period, says a press release.

The private commercial bank's solo basis EPS for three months that ended on 31 March, 2022, also rose to Tk 0.76 as against Tk 0.39 for the same period of the previous year.

The 140th meeting of the Board of Directors which has taken place virtually with its Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal in the chair. 

Bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Directors Mohammed Adnan Imam, A M Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Alternative Director Dr. Kutub Uddin, Independents Directors Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd), Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Raad Mozib Lalon, Phd, Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, AMD Kazi Md. Talha, DMD & CFO Harunur Rashid and Company Secretary Md. Reaz Uddin Asif attended the meeting. 

At the end of 31 March, 2022, the consolidated size of the balance sheet (including off-balance sheet) of the bank stands at Tk 25,760.52 crore which was Tk16,25.74 crore in the last year, According to the unaudited balance sheet.

As of March 30, 2022, the bank's consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk 17.14 which was Tk 16.25 at the end of December 31, 2021. The consolidated NAV at this year March was Tk1,263.96 crore which was Tk 1,198.50 lakh last year. Solo NAV was around Tk1,237.30 crore which was  Tk1,180.86 crore as end of December 2021.

NRBC Bank was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2021. The banking sector company belongs to the "A" category.

NRBC Bank operates through 93 branches and 650 sub-branches across the country using the cutting edge technology. 
 

Economy

NRBC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

9h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

12h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

13h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

7h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

7h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

13h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert