NRBC Bank donates Tk10M to PM’s Ashrayan project

Banking

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 08:01 pm

Related News

NRBC Bank donates Tk10M to PM’s Ashrayan project

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 08:01 pm
NRBC Bank donates Tk10M to PM’s Ashrayan project

NRBC  Bank has donated Tk10 million to Ashrayan-2 Project, a Bangladesh government development project under the Prime Minister's Office tasked with constructing homes for the homeless.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal handed over a cheque to the Project Director of Asrayan Project Abu Saleh Mohammed Ferdous Khan as part of the bank's social contribution, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Ashrayan-2 project in January 2021, intending to provide a home for the homeless people marking Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

The Ashrayan-2 Project is working to alleviate the poverty of the landless and homeless families of Bangladesh by focusing on human resource development. The project will work directly with the target population and will intervene to improve their living conditions, education, health, and income opportunities.

NRBC Bank is operating with a vision of expanding banking service with utmost sincerity to the peripheral community to nurture budding entrepreneurs and strengthen the local economy. 

For rapid economic transformation, abundant employment also needs to be created for lower income people across the country. 

NRBC now has a wide banking network with over 1000 service points to assist commons to pursue their dreams for better living standards.

NRBC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

5h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

8h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

6h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

43m | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

2h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter