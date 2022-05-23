NRBC Bank donates Tk10M to PM’s Ashrayan project

NRBC Bank has donated Tk10 million to Ashrayan-2 Project, a Bangladesh government development project under the Prime Minister's Office tasked with constructing homes for the homeless.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal handed over a cheque to the Project Director of Asrayan Project Abu Saleh Mohammed Ferdous Khan as part of the bank's social contribution, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Ashrayan-2 project in January 2021, intending to provide a home for the homeless people marking Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

The Ashrayan-2 Project is working to alleviate the poverty of the landless and homeless families of Bangladesh by focusing on human resource development. The project will work directly with the target population and will intervene to improve their living conditions, education, health, and income opportunities.

