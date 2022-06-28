NRBC Bank donates 4 crore to PM relief fund for flood affected people

NRBC Bank donated 4 crore taka to Prime Minister Relief and Welfare Fund for flood affected people, under the CSR Program of the Bank, reads a press release.

On 27 June 2022, Monday, S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank, and AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Director of NRBC Bank handed over the cheque to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the PM. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina connected on the occasion virtually from Ganabhaban.

NRBC Bank has been recognized as a `Humanitarian Bank" for its CSR activities amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Natural Disasters, Health, and Education Sector.