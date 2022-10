NRB Bank Limited a leading 4th generation bank of the country opened another sub-branch at Sonaimuri, Noakhali on Wednesday (27 October).

Khandakar Ruhul Amin, the chairman of the risk management committee of the bank formally inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest of the ceremony.

Sonaimuri Municipal Mayor Nurul Haque Chowdhury was present as special guest at the event.